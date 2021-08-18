Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NeoGames S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoGames in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NGMS opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at $47,045,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $15,701,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth about $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth about $19,289,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

