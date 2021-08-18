Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.56.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after purchasing an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.