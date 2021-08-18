Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 5,595 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ESNT stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,798,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Essent Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after buying an additional 95,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 80,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,317,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,191,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.