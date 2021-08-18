Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

