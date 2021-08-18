Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 2.79. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

