Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $174,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

