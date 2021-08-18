Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EQT by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 640,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EQT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 363,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

Shares of EQT opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

