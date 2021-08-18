ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Position Raised by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 71,002 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,863,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

