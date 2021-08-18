EtherGem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,548.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $302,037.39 and approximately $1,548.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00845465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104535 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

