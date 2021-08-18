Eton Pharmaceuticals’ (ETON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETON. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ETON opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

