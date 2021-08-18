Eton Pharmaceuticals’ (ETON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETON. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of ETON opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
