Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $159.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.90.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.53.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $889,903. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 15.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 36.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

