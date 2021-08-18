EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.59 million, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,937 in the last 90 days. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

