EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 255,892 shares.The stock last traded at $19.04 and had previously closed at $19.02.

EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.59 million, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,937. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after buying an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

