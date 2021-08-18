Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$47.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIFZF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $33.28 on Monday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

