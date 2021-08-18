Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

