Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,629,000 after acquiring an additional 35,306 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

IRTC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,387. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

