Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,203.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,160 shares of company stock worth $19,393,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

