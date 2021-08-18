Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 31.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

