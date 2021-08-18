Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $522.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.