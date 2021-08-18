Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 4,598,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009,482. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

