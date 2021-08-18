Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,239 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $176.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

