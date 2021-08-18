Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,514,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,998,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.