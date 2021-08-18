EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

EZPW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 144,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,796. The firm has a market cap of $346.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 509.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

