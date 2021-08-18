Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 79.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. No Street GP LP lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.9% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 255.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.