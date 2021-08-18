Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,435,719 shares of company stock valued at $841,422,186. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

