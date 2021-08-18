Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,700 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $389.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

