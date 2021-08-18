Fatcoin Price Tops $0.0449 (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Fatcoin has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fatcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fatcoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00843906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00104205 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Fatcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.