Fear Achieves Market Cap of $8.52 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $8.52 million and $1.44 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00850381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00047875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

