Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.86. 432,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,277. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

