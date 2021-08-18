Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

