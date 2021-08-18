FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66. FedEx reported earnings per share of $4.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $21.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $24.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $277.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 52 week low of $204.18 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

