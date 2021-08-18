Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

NYSE FOA opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.