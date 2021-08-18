Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

