Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $198.47 on Wednesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $157.93 and a 12-month high of $198.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.43.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

