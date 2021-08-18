Financial Comparison: Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Naspers and CMG Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00 CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group N/A -241.59% 38.18%

Volatility & Risk

Naspers has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 4.02, meaning that its stock price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Naspers and CMG Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $5.93 billion 11.79 $5.30 billion N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 31.33 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Naspers beats CMG Holdings Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

