Financial Comparison: Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) & Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Dominion Freight Line $4.02 billion 8.07 $672.68 million $5.68 49.26 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -2.88

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Dominion Freight Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Dominion Freight Line 18.80% 26.30% 19.64% Yellow -1.92% N/A -4.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Old Dominion Freight Line and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Dominion Freight Line 1 9 7 0 2.35 Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33

Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus target price of $252.47, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. Yellow has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.36%. Given Yellow’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line.

Volatility and Risk

Old Dominion Freight Line has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Yellow on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 9,288 tractors, as well as operated 244 service and 42 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.