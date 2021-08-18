Financial Comparison: Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) versus Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Semler Scientific and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 43.39% 68.78% 58.46% Movano N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $38.60 million 19.03 $14.01 million $1.74 62.50 Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semler Scientific and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $132.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Movano.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Movano on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

