Financial Contrast: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) vs. Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.36 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.28 PDC Energy $1.34 billion 2.93 -$724.32 million $2.03 19.63

Vista Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vista Oil & Gas and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDC Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.60%. PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of PDC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25% PDC Energy -12.81% 20.28% 9.87%

Volatility & Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Vista Oil & Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

