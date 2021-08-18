Financial Survey: Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent 35.23% 19.63% 10.26% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93%

This table compares Tencent and Sharing Economy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent $69.86 billion 7.58 $23.17 billion $1.61 34.25 Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 89.97 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tencent and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent 2 0 7 1 2.70 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tencent presently has a consensus price target of $87.09, suggesting a potential upside of 57.91%. Given Tencent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tencent is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility & Risk

Tencent has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tencent beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services. The company is also involved in production, investment, and distribution of films and television programs for third parties, as well as copyrights licensing, merchandise sales, and other activities. In addition, it develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. Tencent Holdings Limited company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

