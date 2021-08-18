Financial Survey: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) versus Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 33.12 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.18 $818.80 million $4.72 30.02

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.70% 15.11% 4.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Waterdrop and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 6 7 0 2.43

Waterdrop presently has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 193.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus target price of $149.55, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Waterdrop on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It offers brokerage and consulting services to businesses and organizations, including commercial, not-for-profit, and public entities, as well as individuals in the areas of insurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. This segment also assist retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverage's for underwriting enterprises; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The company's Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

