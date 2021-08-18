First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

