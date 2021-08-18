First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post sales of $94.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.07 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $381.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.38 million to $382.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $395.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCF. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

NYSE:FCF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 7,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,120,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

