First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 16th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.004.

TSE FR opened at C$15.21 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.48 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at C$484,800. Also, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at C$1,817,750. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $130,640 and have sold 85,000 shares worth $1,865,400.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

