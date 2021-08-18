First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.004.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$15.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 46.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$12.48 and a 1-year high of C$30.75.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Cormark decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total value of C$430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,399,480. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,000. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,640 and sold 85,000 shares valued at $1,865,400.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.