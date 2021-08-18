First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,378,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.