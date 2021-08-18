First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE FGB opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

