Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of FISV opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

