Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,480 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of TechnipFMC worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Cowen upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

