Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

BATS IGV opened at $403.09 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.43.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

