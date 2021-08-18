Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of FLGE opened at $736.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.84. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $751.16.

